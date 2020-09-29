AUBURN — Could you volunteer six to eight hours per month for a minimum of one year to improve a child’s academic performance, school attendance, and community commitment?
The Catholic Charities National Mentoring Program is looking for adult positive role models to mentor youth ages 9 to 17.
Studies have shown that young people who have had a positive adult role model in their life are less prone to delinquent behavior. This results in a positive impact on the child and the community.
Mentors and mentees will engage in positive youth development activities outside of school, including: cooking and baking, playing and watching sporting events, walking or biking, fishing, board games, arts and crafts, movies and popcorn and educational field trips.
Direct personal contact is limited at this time due to the COVID-19 quarantine. Instead, mentors communicate with the child and parent or guardian via phone, texting, Facetime or Skype.
During the time spent together, the mentee will have an opportunity to discuss important personal issues. Group activities are limited because of the need for social distancing and the wearing of face masks.
Mentors must complete an interview and application, as well as background checks, fingerprinting and a TB test. In addition, there is an orientation and general training to become a certified mentor. Once certified, he or she will meet with a potential mentee, and his or her parent or guardian, to decide if the match will be a good fit.
If you are interested in being a mentor with the National Mentoring Program and want to learn more about the program, please contact me at 260-925-0917 or email sjohnson@ccfwsb.org. Thank you in advance for your help in developing the leaders of tomorrow!
