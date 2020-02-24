AUBURN — A confinement officer received an award Monday for saving the life of an inmate at the DeKalb County Jail.
Julio Alber, 20, of LaGrange was presented with a Lifesaving Award during a ceremony in the rotunda of the DeKalb County Courthouse at Auburn. Sheriff David Cserep II gave Alber a medal and framed certificate.
At 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 2, Alber discovered an inmate trying to hang himself with a blanket wrapped around his neck, Cserep said.
Alber called for a backup officer and spoke calmly with the inmate until help arrived. He then administered aid to the inmate and checked his vital signs.
His citation said Alber used his training, quick thinking and upheld the highest tradition of serving others.
“I didn’t have time to be scared. Instincts kicked in, and I did what I had to do,” Alber said after the ceremony.
Alber has been working as a confinement officer at the jail for nine months. It is his first job in law enforcement.
