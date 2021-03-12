WATERLOO — DeKalb High School students are making a new fashion statement with red-white-and-blue bracelets bearing the slogan: “I Fed Someone for a Week.”
Students who wear the bracelets have donated $5 each to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, a statewide organization based in DeKalb County.
DeKalb sophomore Nate Fillenwarth said he started the bracelet project because “I just really, really wanted to help my peers around DeKalb County not have to go through being hungry.”
Fillenwarth first learned about Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry in November 2019, when he donated a deer to the charity.
He also noticed that animals purchased in the annual 4-H livestock auctions were being donated to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
While eating his lunches at school, he realized, “People rely on that free lunch … there’s a lot of people who that’s the only meal they’re having during the day,” he said.
Adding it all up, Fillenwarth said, “I really wanted a way to feed the people in our community, because it really is a problem.”
That led him to ask the leaders of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry if he could conduct a fundraising project.
When he received an enthusiastic “yes,” Fillenwarth decided on selling bracelets with “Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry” on one side and the slogan on the other.
“‘I fed someone for a week’ … because the $5 that it costs to buy a bracelet is enough to feed someone for a week,” he explained.
“It’s something that people will wear, as well as something that signifies that you helped donate to the cause,” he added.
For his fellow students, he said, “It’s not that they don’t want to help people, they just don’t know how.” With the bracelets, “It was right there in front of them, and they could finally support it.”
“By selling these bracelets, he’s explaining to them about hunger and about Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry and how they can help, too,” said Deb Treesh, executive director of the organization. “A lot of people don’t know about us, and they don’t know what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. I think having the younger generation know — it’s very, very important.”
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry received five donated deer in its first year. It then expanded to nine counties and now operates throughout Indiana from its office in Garrett.
In its first decade, the organization has used cash donations to process 1.7 million pounds of meat donated by farmers and hunters — providing more than 7 million meals. It partners with 85 meat processors statewide and gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat each year to some 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana.
Fillenwarth ambitiously ordered 2,000 bracelets for his fundraising campaign.
“He’ll sell them. We’ll get them sold, I bet,” Treesh said earlier this week. “It’s only been a week, and he”s already got almost 100 sold.”
By donating for a bracelet, Treesh said, “The kids can be proud — I fed someone for a week.”
“We’ve had a really positive response to the bracelets,” said Jessica Cartwright, event director for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
People who don’t see Fillenwarth in the halls at school can buy bracelets by sending emails to him at nfillenwarth01@dekalbcentral.net or contacting the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry office at 4490-A S.R. 327, Garrett, IN 46738, phone 233-1444.
