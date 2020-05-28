BUTLER — The annual gathering of Butler High School alumni, which was scheduled to take place Sunday, June 28, at the old Butler High School gymnasium, has been canceled and will not take place this year.
Organizers of the event cited concerns with the COVID-19 virus and the age of people expected to attend the reunion.
