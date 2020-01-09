AUBURN — Downtown Auburn’s annual Customer Appreciation Day will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, when downtown Auburn businesses will thank customers for their continued support during the holiday season and all year, organizers said.
“We are excited about our annual Customer Appreciation Day in downtown Auburn. We have been hosting this event for a few years now, and it is a great way for our loyal customers to get back out and see us after the holiday hustle and bustle,” said Emma Taylor-Metcalf, owner of Lyn Maree’s and Auburn Brewing Company and a member of the Downtown Auburn Business Association.
“As we embark on 2020, we would like to thank our community for a great 2019 year in downtown Auburn. Many of our businesses have been able to grow and prosper through the past year. It’s always exciting to see our community and friends from northeast Indiana come and support Auburn all year round, so this is our way to say ‘thank you,’” said Mike Littlejohn, owner of Carbaugh Jewelers and Downtown Auburn Business Association president.
Participating Businesses include: All About You Boutique; Auburn Brewing Company; Auburn Atrium MarketPlace; Carbaugh Jewelers; Country Lane General Store; Forget Me Not; Fresh Food Hub; Kim’s Korner Music & More; Lyn-Maree’s Boutique; and Heirloom Clock & Fine Art.
