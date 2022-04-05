AUBURN — With the weather finally warming, it is once again time for the City of Auburn’s annual spring clean-up.
The city is broken up into four zones, with crews from Republic Service picking up items beginning Monday through April 15 in the southwest zone. The southwest zone includes residents living south of S.R. 8 to the north, east of C.R. 19 on the city’s west end, Auburn Drive on the south and Wayne and Ensley streets and Cedar Creek on the east.
City residents living north of S.R. 8 and west of Cedar Creek up to C.R. 36 will have their items picked up during the week of April 18-22.
The northeast zone — everything east of Cedar Creek and north of S.R. 8 — will be picked up May 9-13. The southeast zone — everything south of S.R. 8 and east of Cedar Creek — will be picked up May 16-20.
All items must be placed by the curb the Sunday before each zone’s pickup. Republic Service crews will only be making one trip down each street throughout each zone. The city administrations asks residents not to put items out until the weekend prior to each pickup.
Accepted items include, household items only bagged. No cardboard boxes filled with trash.
Yard waste must be bundled or packaged with branches cut into 4 foot sections. No leaves will be accepted.
Large appliances, including washers, dryers, refrigerators (freon free), grills, carpet and more, will be accepted.
Solidified paint will be taken as long as lids are removed from the paint cans.
Those items not accepted include:
• Televisions, computers, electronic games, telephones, etc.;
• Construction materials, concrete, rocks, etc.;
• Car parts, batteries, bumpers, tires, fenders, etc.; and
• Hazardous chemicals, medical or infectious waste, liquid paint and pesticides.
