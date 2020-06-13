Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4 p.m. — Waterloo Cemetery Board, Town Hall.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Depot, 485 W. Van Vleek St.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
Noon — Northeastern Center board of directors, meeting, Spindler Building, 220 S. Main St., Kendallville.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St. The council and the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety will hold a closed joint executive session immediately following the regular council meeting to discuss pending litigation.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria, C.R. 427, Waterloo. Enter door 24. Due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the public shall be invited to attend this meeting virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are recommended. There will be no more than 100 people permitted. A closed executive session will take place immediately following the meeting to discuss personnel and safety.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioner’s Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, work session for strategic planning, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, virtual meeting. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, access code 438-519-637. The GoToMeeting app may be downloaded at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/749501349.
