Firefighters extinguish blaze in Altona
ALTONA — Garrett firefighters extinguished a blaze in an Altona home Saturday night.
Garrett firefighters were dispatched to the home at 1012 W. King St. at 9:52 p.m. and arrived five minutes later to find smoke coming from the front door and roof vents, according to a report from Assistant Fire Chief Doug Castator.
All occupants of the home escaped. No injuries were reported.
The fire appears to have started in the crawl space and extended into the structure.
Garrett firefighters were assisted at the scene by crews from LaOtto and Avilla. Auburn firefighters covered Garrett’s station.
Firefighters returned to service at 12:15 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.