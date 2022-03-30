AUBURN — After a successful 2021, the DeKalb LEADS program is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 cohort.
Applications are due by April 22, at 5 p.m. and can be found at dekalbchamberpartnership.com/leads.
DeKalb LEADS is a leadership program with the goal of cultivating leaders who are well informed, well rounded, and engaged through training, networking and real-world experiences. The program’s mission to drive positive change and civic engagement in DeKalb County.
The program is a 10-month program, which aims to equip participants with the needed skills to Lead, Engage, Activate, Develop and Serve (LEADS) within the community. The program exposes emerging and existing community leaders to the issues that face the region while challenging and engaging participants to strengthen the community through service and leadership.
With the community as their classroom, participants develop long-lasting relationships with other leaders, discover the inner working of the community and challenges facing the community, and define their individual roles and responsibilities as a leader within the community.
The program, which launched in August of 2020, has had 21 community participants and has welcomed over 50 different speakers from across northeast Indiana to speak on topics that are vital to the community. Born from a grant to the Community Foundation DeKalb County from the Lilly Endowment, DeKalb LEADS has been a collaborative effort between the DeKalb Chamber Partnership and the Community Foundation DeKalb County, along with a 10 person advisory steering committee.
Through funding from The James Foundation, Ambassador Enterprises, The Don Wood Foundation and The Sweitzer Family Foundation, DeKalb LEADS is ready to embark on its third year of programming with further collaborations, partnerships and expanded content.
In today’s fast-paced business environment, every employee needs to be prepared to take a leadership role whenever called upon. Emerging leaders of this community and those interested in moving their careers to the next level, find this program personally and professionally invaluable.
Aspiring leaders are encouraged to apply if: you are committed to leadership and community stewardship, you want to build a diverse long-term network of colleagues; you have a strong desire and interest to promote the organization you represent, and you want to contribute to the community even after graduation.
The steering committee involves key community leaders from a variety of industries including: Brian Best (Ambassador Enterprises), Shannon Carpenter (DeKalb Chamber Partnership), Anton King (DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership), Kendra Klink (The James Foundation), Sarah Payne (DeKalb LEADS Facilitator), Jeremy Pfister (Tempus Technologies), Chris Straw (Team Quality Services), Jason Sweitzer (Tempus Technologies), Tonya Weaver (Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District) and Tanya Young (Community Foundation DeKalb County).
