AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County recognized Tom Bassett for his 41 years of service as Scoutmaster of Auburn Boy Scout Troop 169 by presenting him with the Changemaker Award Thursday.
Foundation board president Barbara Olenyik Morrow announced the honor in a presentation on the foundation’s plaza during the organization’s annual meeting and open house.
Bassett attended Thursday’s event, believing that the troop, rather than himself, was to be recognized.
In her comments leading up to announcing Bassett as the award recipient, Morrow noted the successes achieved by the troop.
She said the troop has a “stellar record” of producing Eagle Scouts, the highest rank that a Boy Scout can work toward achieving.
“Credit goes to the boys of Troop 169, to the troop leaders who guide them as they develop their Scouting skills, and to the parents who support and encourage these young people to get involved in Scouting. We have a number of Scouts here today and boys and girls, to you and your troop leaders, we salute you. And we thank all of you for your dedication to the Scout mission of doing your best in whatever you do, and doing your work with honor,” Morrow said.
“As those of us gathered here also know, organizations that are exceptionally successful are often guided by exceptional leaders. In Scouting lingo, that means a Scoutmaster. Auburn’s Troop 169 has been blessed in that regard. Tom Bassett has been the troop’s Scoutmaster since 1981 — a whopping 41 years. In an era when people jump in and out of jobs, when folks volunteer briefly for this and that and then disappear, Tom has been ‘Mr. Steady,’ and ‘Mr. Reliability.’ He exemplifies long-term commitment to a cause. He models dedication and ongoing service to others. He stands for what we collectively know is right and good. Specifically, he invests in our community’s and our nation’s future by working with and instructing and inspiring the very people we hold precious — our youth.”
Morrow said Bassett never has sought the limelight or headlines for his service to the troop.
“He hasn’t beat his own drum, but oh my! He has quite a drum to beat. With Tom at the helm of Troop 169, 97, let me repeat that, 97 boys have earned their Eagle award, and three more are on their way to earning the award this year, making 100 Eagles, a jaw-dropping number that any Scouting troop would love to claim,” Morrow said.
While Bassett has not sought recognition, recognition has come his way, Morrow added, including being the recipient of the Distinguished Hoosier Award and the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award, and being inducted into the Scouts’ National Hall of Leadership.
“More than a decade has passed since Tom received these awards so it seems fitting today that this community, his home community here in DeKalb County, applaud and thank Tom for his efforts to build good character in our young people, and to teach them the important lesson of good citizenship. Thus, it is my privilege to announce that this year’s winner of the community foundation’s Changemaker award is Tom Bassett,” Morrow said.
Troop 169 Assistant Scoutmaster Dr. Tom Mason presented Bassett with a certificate and plaque.
“There’s no one I know of that deserves this more than you for all you do for all of us,” Mason told Bassett.
“Our Scout Oath says, ‘On my honor, I will do my best.’ He always does his best. The neatest thing for me is to watch him work with the young Scout learning to tie knots and learning how to set up campsites and how to pack. It is inspirational for me for him never to get frustrated. He just takes his time and teaches everything he knows. That’s Tom Bassett,” Mason said.
Bassett thanked the foundation for the award and noted the support the troop has received from the community. He credited the longevity of the troop to the Scouts who have a desire to be part of the program and learn and the adults who come with them, many of whom stay after their sons leave.
“I can’t even begin to count the number of leaders who’ve stuck with me and helped me put on this program. And that’s the reason I’m here today, and still being a Scoutmaster, because I enjoy this program,” Bassett said. “I’m still having fun.”
