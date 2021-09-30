AUBURN — In his eighth year of participating in the DeKalb County 4-H poultry project, Nate Fillenwarth said this year he experienced lots of problems with his incubator.
That’s when he turned to his friend for help.
“I gave 12 eggs to Landon Snyder to hatch, and three of them hatched,” Fillenwarth said.
One of those three was named best of show in Tuesday’s 4-H exhibition poultry show at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Fillenwarth, 17, of Waterloo, is a student at DeKalb High School. The son of Stacy and Jake Fillenwarth, he is a member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H club.
Fillenwarth took home the exhibition show’s top honors with his bantam that had been named grand champion in its class earlier. Another of his bantams was named reserve best of show.
“I just really like how laid back the birds are. It’s a really fun project,” he said of raising and showing poultry.
“I raised these birds this year and was really excited to take them to the fair.”
Pointing to the qualities of his bantams, Fillenwarth said, “For my breed, you want a bird that looks like a bowling ball — tight ... compact.”
Remington Winebrenner took home best-of-show honors in Tuesday’s 4-H commercial poultry show with her champion commercial turkey.
Winebrenner, 12, is a student at DeKalb Middle School and a member of the 4-H Cloverleafs.
In raising her turkey, she said, she took care to feed it and kept it in a large outdoor space with a shady spot in its pen.
When asked if her turkey has a name, she replied, “Christmas! We’re going to eat him for Christmas.”
