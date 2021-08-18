INDIANAPOLIS — The local chapters of the Studebaker Drivers Club and Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club will celebrate Indiana’s automotive roots with an Indianapolis car show that’s expected to draw hundreds of cars and spectators.
The car show takes place Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.
The event caps a week-long gathering of International Studebaker Drivers Club, the 57th time that Studebaker enthusiasts from around the world will gather together. Last year’s event planned for Tennessee had to be canceled because of the pandemic.
The week-long Studebaker event is organized by the Indianapolis chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club.
“With last year’s international meet curbed by COVID, we can already tell that the Studebaker family is ready to hit the road and make their way to Indianapolis. Our week of activities include special presentations, swap meets, tours, judging, and new memories built by those who remember — and drive — one of Indiana’s iconic brands,” said Joe Bacon, who chairs the event’s organizing committee.
“While the last Studebaker may have rolled off the South Bend production lines almost 60 years ago, there are hundreds of Studebaker owners who have already registered to attend this year’s meet,” he added. Bacon himself drives an award-winning and vintage Studebaker Gran Turismo Hawk.
All Makes Welcome at Cruise-In
Registration is now open for the “all makes welcome” Sept. 11 show at the Marion County Fairgrounds on Troy Avenue. Details are available from cruise-in organizer Larry Kennedy at indyhudson@comcast.net. On-site registration for those bringing a car to show is $25. Cruise-In cars will be judged and awards will be handed out that afternoon, with awards given for the top 20 cars, a “Best in Show,” and “People’s Choice” cars.
The cruise-in is being planned in concert with the Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Inc., an organization dedicated to preserving the products of the Hudson Motor Car Company of Detroit, Michigan (1909-1954) and American Motors Corp. (1955-1957).
In addition to nearly 150 Studebaker parts and memorabilia vendors, the Midwestern Model Association will offer an outstanding display of miniature cars for the public to enjoy. “The amazing detail work done by model car fanciers is truly incredible, and we’re delighted to link arms with this group to showcase tiny versions of everyone’s favorite cars,” Bacon said.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Public admission to all of the events is $10 per person. Parking is free at the Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Avenue, Indianapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.