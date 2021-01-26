Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.