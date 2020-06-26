AUBURN — Emmajeane Roop of Auburn will celebrate her 95th birthday July 6.
She has two children, Connie Combs and Jerry Roop. She also has five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A card shower is planned in her honor. Cards may be mailed to 744 N. Jackson St., Auburn, IN 46706.
