WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School auditorium will come to life this weekend as the DeKalb High School Theater Department presents “The Lion King.”
The production is the result of this year’s summer intensive theater program. Students in grades K-12 from across the district and community come together for one week to study theater and present a complete production.
Performances will be tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are reserved and are $8. They can be purchased at showtix4u.com and placing DeKalb High School in the search bar.
“The Lion King” follows the adventures of the young lion, Simba, the heir of his father, Mufasa. Simba’s wicked uncle, Scar, plots to usurp Mufasa’s throne by luring father and son into a stampede of wildebeests. But Simba escapes, and only Mufasa is killed. Simba returns as an adult to take back his homeland from Scar with the help of his friends Timon and Pumbaa.
This year’s summer intensive will place 165 students on the DeKalb High School stage — 125 students in grades K-12 along with 40 high school counselors.
“It has been amazing to watch this production come to life,” said fine arts director Jed Freels.
“These kids have worked so hard in every session that it is a pure joy to watch the show come together.”
Students spend three hours a day working in sessions where they break down each aspect of the show. The campers and counselors rotate between three workshops — one on music, one on dance and one on acting. They then bring what they have learned together for a run through on the show’s segment that day.
Along with the workshops each day, campers and counselors work on building confidence and community. Each day has a different theme for campers to learn about different aspects of the show, such as the importance of family and how making new friends can make all the difference in a person’s life.
Along with acting, singing and dancing, students get a chance to watch what happens behind the scenes and from the control booth. Some students are learning how to run spotlights and use microphones, along with other aspect involved in staging the show. The entire production is run by students under the supervision of the fine arts staff.
“As I watch our high school kids continue to grow in their understanding of the performing arts, it’s very rewarding to watch them pass on their knowledge to future Barons,” Freels said.
The production features more than 180 costumes, 170 puppets and animals, 165 performers and six student choreographers.
The principal cast is made up of adult Simba, Clayton Brown; young Simba, Theo Rowe; young Nala, Penelope Reasnor; Timon, Liz Allen; Pumbaa, Justin Ternet; ZaZu, Zera Utnage; Scar, Eli Knepper; Nala, Oliva Woodcox; Rafiki, Kya Blomeke; Mufasa, Kennan Brown; Ed, Amara Nester; Shenzi, Kyana Krontz; Banzai, Silas Rufner; Sarafina, Lilly Saurbeck; and Sarabi, Jozie Vanderhorst.
