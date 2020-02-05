CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee — Austin Peay State University has offered Madelin Bledsoe of Butler a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the fall 2020 semester.
Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.0 grade-point average and a 21 ACT or 1060 SAT score qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.
Austin Peay, Tennessee's fastest-growing public university, said it also has drastically reduced its out-of-state tuition by 43.5% as a way of improving diversity at the regional university.
