AUBURN — A tax incremental finance district for the proposed Auburn Sports Group sports complex at the former R&M Auction site is moving forward after months of discussion at the county level.
The DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission approved an economic development agreement Wednesday, which is the first step in forming a TIF district for the property on the north side and south side of C.R. 11A owned by JT Fisher Properties.
Over the next couple of months, the document will be discussed several times as it has to be approved by the DeKalb County Commissioners, DeKalb County Council, DeKalb County Economic Development Commission and DeKalb County Plan Commission. The next body to look at the document will be the commissioners on Monday.
The $18 million bond agreement provides Auburn Sports Group with capital it needs to move forward with the project. The secured 74% of the revenue generated from the TIF district will allow the sports group to repay bonds it is securing in its own name. The remaining 26% of tax revenue generated from the property will go back to the taxing units served by the district.
The Redevelopment Commission has to address the life of the newly formed TIF district at a future meeting. The current max life of a TIF district is 25 years.
Kevin Webb, president of the Redevelopment Commission, said Wednesday night that he was in favor of the 25 year life span on the TIF. After 18 years, DeKalb County and the entities the TIF district serve will receive 100% of the tax revenue collected by the development.
Auburn Sports Group estimates that the total investment on the property will be $64 million upon complete buildout on the north and south side of the road.
A release presented to those in attendance Wednesday night from Auburn Sports Group said, “In no way is the ASP team asking the current taxpayers of DeKalb County to underwrite or fund any part of this project. We are asking the $18 million economic development bond revenues to be limited to infrastructure improvements including streets, utilities, lighting, stormwater, grading, parking and traffic control.”
Tim Ehlerding, vice president of customer solutions for FCI Contractors, said in a release sent to local governmental officials Thursday morning that the unanimous decision Wednesday night came after months of collaborative work between Auburn Sports Park and DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission.
“Now begins a multi-step process that fosters a partnership between the Auburn Sports Park and the people of DeKalb County,” he said in the release.
“This exciting partnership will bring millions of dollars of new investment, hundreds of thousands of new visitors to our region, hundreds of new jobs, new revenues for the county both in income and property taxes and activity that will elevate DeKalb County as a centerpiece of youth sports in the Midwest.”
“I am excited with what is happening,” he said during Wednesday’s meeting.
He said he has received several phone calls from individuals inquiring about the project.
Auburn Sports Group says in its release that starting in 2025, an additional $182,000 in new tax revenues for DeKalb County will be recognized. After 18 years, the county will see $428,000 a year.
The group anticipates bringing 300 new jobs to the area, 1,000 additional hotel rooms, new restaurants along with thousands of athletes a year.
Ehlerding said work on the project is set to begin within the next 30 days, as basketball tournaments are on the schedule for the beginning part of 2023.
The sports park will feature 10 indoor basketball//volleyball courts in the “L-shaped” auction building on the grounds. The building will also include a concession stand and restrooms. A dome structure will be constructed to the north of the indoor facility, which will house and additional six basketball/volleyball courts and a 7-on-7 football field.
Outdoor fields will include eight baseball/softball fields, four soccer/lacrosse fields and an additional 7-on-7 football field. The complex will also include an outdoor concession stand and other amenities — a walking path, splash pad and parking for 2,000 cars.
The south side of C.R. 11A will feature a wide variety of development including four hotels, restaurants and a wide variety of other businesses.
