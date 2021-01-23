AUBURN — The Auburn Grief Support Group will resume meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m.
The group, which is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center, meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
