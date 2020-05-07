WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School Class of 1980 is seeking contact information for all members.
Those who are 1980 DeKalb High School graduates may e-mail current contact information to dekalbhighschool1980@gmail.com. This will enable class members to access reunion information and gain the ability to communicate input to planning committees.
Class members are asked to e-mail their name, maiden name, current phone, mailing and e-mail address.
