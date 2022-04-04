AUBURN — The county’s off-road vehicle ordinance received a little fine tuning before it was read on second reading at Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting.
The ordinance was approved unanimously on first reading March 28 after much discussion. On second reading the changes to the ordinance were approved 2-1 with Commissioner Mike Watson casting the only “no” vote.
Commissioner Watson said in talking with his constituents this past week, it is his belief the commissioners should remove the language in the ordinance that allows for the operation of off-road vehicles which are straddled by the operator, including four-wheelers and dirt bikes among others.
He said those he talked with are mainly in favor of the ordinance except for the one change. Those he talked with were concerned about the operator’s safety.
“I don’t know what the answer is, but I have heard enough concern about ATVs and dirt bikes,” he said.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson, who presented the ordinance, said people need to take responsibility for themselves. He compared it to allowing people to operate motorcycles on roadways.
Sanderson said he would hate to throw ATVs and dirt bikes out of the ordinance, because he has heard from several constituents wanting them included in the ordinance.
Sanderson said upon doing more research there are changes that must be made to the ordinance to reflect state code.
Those changes included dropping the need for county registration, because it is outlawed by state code. The county can’t also require operators to have a driver’s license, because it is already in state code.
The changes take the county’s fine structure out of the ordinance, as operators will be now bound to follow state laws when traveling on unincorporated county roads within DeKalb County.
Commissioners were still hesitant to address issues of discussion during the March 28 public comment portion. Several county residents asked that golf carts be added to the ordinance as some of them with larger motors are actually considered off-road vehicles.
That issue was not addressed in the changes as Sanderson and Watson agreed the commissioners could take another look at it in the future after the ordinance is in place. Commissioners have the authority to change the ordinance at any time with a majority vote.
The ordinance, if approved on third reading April 11, will allow for the operation of off-road vehicles on any unincorporated county road within DeKalb County — with only a few limitations.
Those roads where the operation is limited include C.R. 35, C.R. 427 and C.R. 11A from C.R. 427 to C.R. 56 and continuing to C.R. 56 to S.R. 205. ORVs are also not allowed on state roads.
The ordinance allows residents living along any of these banned roadways to operate their ORV on the road to reach the first unincorporated road within the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.