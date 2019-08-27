AUBURN — DeKalb County Historian John Bry and members of the Auburn Lions Club will bring back the “Here Lies Auburn” historic cemetery tour during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival this weekend.
Bry first introduced the tour more than a decade ago.
“We’ve designed the route to be fairly tight in terms of distance,” Bry said.
The tour will begin at the Auburn Mausoleum and proceed through neighboring Roselawn and Woodlawn cemeteries, highlighting 21 figures from Auburn and DeKalb County’s past. The owner of the Court Theater, a pioneering photography couple, the first African-American family in Auburn, the designer of the Cord automobile, the founder of the Creek Chub Bait Co. in Garrett, the superintendent of the Packard Auto Plant in Detroit, and the story of two brothers who established a fourth automobile company in Auburn that never really got off the ground are among the individuals who will be profiled during the event.
“We’ve tried to compile stories of people from across the DeKalb County community along with those that may be of interest to visitors. Many of these stories most people probably do not know, and that makes it fun to share,” Bry said.
Bry grew up taking weekend trips to the cemeteries with his great-grandmother, whose family operated the local monument company from 1882 to around 1969 and were the contractors for the Auburn Mausoleum in 1917.
The Auburn Lions Club is hosting the event, with all proceeds going to support the club’s community projects, one of which recently provided funding toward author Will Cuppy’s state historic marker that will be installed in September.
“We are pleased to be bring this tour together. It’s important we remember our local history, and this is a unique way to do so. We hope people from all generations will consider coming out to support the tour and the club in this effort,” said Auburn Lions Club member Wayne Madden.
Some 200 luminaries will light the way during evening “twilight tours.” Tours will take place rain or shine, and participants should wear comfortable shoes and be prepared for weather conditions. Participants on the evening tours are encouraged to bring flashlights if they wish. Every effort is being made to make the route comfortable for people with disabilities or difficulties walking, such as providing limited seating along the tour route, Bry said.
Tours will take place on the hour, beginning at 4 p.m., with the last beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets may be purchased at the beginning of each tour at the mausoleum, 1431 S. Center St. Tickets cost $10 for those 13 and older. Children 12 years and younger are free. Each tour is expected to last about 40 minutes.
“We want to keep the tour groups fairly small (30-35 people for each tour) so they can keep moving and everyone has the ability to hear what is being shared. We would encourage those interested to come early, as we expect the groups to fill up fast as the weekend goes on,” Madden said.
Parking is available along South Center Street opposite the cemetery and mausoleum, or in the new addition to Woodlawn Cemetery across the street that has not yet opened for burials. Transportation will be available to shuttle people back and forth from the parking area.
For more information on the tours, people call (239) 321-4712.
