AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners will conduct a special meeting Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Commissioners Court on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
The main purpose of the meeting is to decide on employee health insurance. Other matters may be discussed as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.