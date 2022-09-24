FORT WAYNE — Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana’s director of clinical services Marsha Haffner will speak at Lutheran Health Network’s Breast Cancer Symposium: From Screening to Survivorship on Oct. 8 at the Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Haffner is joining an extensive line-up of local cancer experts to share information about best practices for support services for people with cancer and their families. She will also share information about the innovative and high-quality services and programs available at Cancer Services. Haffner leads Cancer Services’ client advocate team and has her master’s degree in counseling and more than 15 years of non-profit management experience.
The Breast Cancer Symposium is a free event that is open to the public. It features local cancer experts for a day of informative and helpful sessions about breast cancer. Those attending will learn about screenings, diagnosis, treatment options and support resources. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Register by Monday on Eventbrite at http://ow.ly/f7nl50KtwAl or call 435-2529 for more information.
Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and compassionate assistance. Last year, 2,787 local people with cancer and their families received emotional support and practical resources. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana helps people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
