FORT WAYNE — Allen County Right to Life will announce an expansion in northeast Indiana during the 46th annual Northeast Indiana March for Life on Saturday, Jan 18, the organization said.
Sponsored annually by Allen County Right to Life, the March for Life is a peaceful protest to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion
At this year’s march, Allen County Right to Life will unveil expansion its efforts to include Adams, Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Wells counties as part of Right to Life of Northeast Indiana.
The March for Life begins with a noon rally on Jan. 18 at the University of St. Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. The 2,500 people expected to attend will hear from keynote speaker U.S. Rep. Phil Roe of Tennessee, retired obstetricians and gynecologist and advocate for life. The Silent No More Awareness Campaign will present testimony. A video will be played during the rally to highlight the shift from Allen County Right to Life to Right to Life of Northeast Indiana.
“Since 1976, Allen County Right to Life has been committed to protecting the sanctity of innocent human life, from conception to natural death,” said Abigail Lorenzen, Allen County Right to Life operations and media director, “Now expanding to cover seven counties, we are making a regional shift. We are dedicated to building a stronger culture of life in the greater northeast Indiana region partnering with our neighboring communities. We are moving forward in love to educate, advocate, encourage, and defend all human life.”
Doors to the rally will open at 11:30 a.m. Those attending will have the opportunity to view informational tables prior to the event.
Following the rally, participants will march through downtown Fort Wayne, ending at the E. Ross Adair Federal Building.
