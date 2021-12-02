These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Nov. 18-25. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Kevin C. Alonso, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Jamal J. Anderson, Fresno, California, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Destinie D. Atkison, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jordan A. Baker, Garrett, failure to register vehicle, $175 (AUB); operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
Xavier R. Ballentine, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD); driving while suspended, $235 (BPD).
Nathanial L. Bollman, Monroeville, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Kane M. Bowling, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Ashlee R. Brannan, Farmland, speeding, $150 (DC).
Chelsea M. Brown, Blacklist, Ohio, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $235 (DC).
Matthew E. Burkhead, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
Michael D. Catterall, Ashley, no valid driver’s license, $175 (AS).
Linda S. Clevenger, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Christopher B. Davis, Butler, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Perry L. Davis, Butler, failure to signal lane change, $165 (BPD).
Harley K. DeLong, Butler, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Kyle A. Duke, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Deja L. Eley, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Travis S. Eriksen, Hudson, expired plates, $175 (DC).
Jordan B. Forrest, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Alex L. Fuller, Waterloo, no financial responsibility, $235 (AUB).
Jared T. Gernhardt, Fort Wayne, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (DC).
Ashlynn L. Glander, Spencerville, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (DC).
Kayla M. Goodman, Auburn, speeding, $175 (DC).
Kelly D. Haber, Fort Wayne, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Rudi A. Hendrickson, Butler, failure to yield, $171 (DC).
Richard L. Holroyd, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (ICO).
Annette D. Isham, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jacob M. Johnston, Garrett, speeding, $196 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); expired plates, $175 (DC).
Jessica D. Kennedy, Garrett, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Tyler B. Kling, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding in work site, $435.50 (ISP).
Douglas P. Lahr, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
John T. Lahr, Churubusco, speeding, $175 (ISP).
Mitchell J. Ley, Pleasant Lake, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Mark A. Malone, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jerry Manns, Kendallville, expired plates, $175 (AUB).
Robert Marcum, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Mariah A. Mason, Angola, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Matthew R. McClure, Leo, no motorcycle endorsement, $150 (DC).
Chase M. McDonnell, Butler, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (BPD).
David L. Miller, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Tylor A. Neuenschwander, Fremont, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Clevis T. Parker Jr., Fort Wayne, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Mark A. Pierce, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Cody J. Pontzius, Auburn, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (ISP).
Nina S. Potts, Weston, Massachusetts, speeding, $196 (DC).
Mason E. Purvis, Claypool, speeding, $150 (DC).
Gabriel I. Reed, Rome City, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Patricia S. Ryan, Spencerville, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Jacob A. Sanger, Elkhart, unregistered plate, $150 (DC).
Rylee L. Schindler, Auburn, no insurance, $235 (DC).
Landon S. Sturtevant, Auburn, speeding, $171 (BPD); failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $171 (BPD).
James S. Thatcher, Angola, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (DC).
John R. Washington Jr., Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP); false or fictitious plates, $175 (ISP).
Sara E. Wasson, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Kenaisa L. White, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Keondre Z. Wilson, Fort Wayne, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Lake M. Yarlot, Auburn, speeding, $172 (DC).
Crystal A. York, Garrett, speeding, $190 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
