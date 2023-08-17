AUBURN — Patrons of 9th Street Brew in downtown Auburn can now enjoy their favorite beverages and well as view original artwork.
The Garrett Museum of Art Tuesday placed its second Free Little Art Gallery (FLAG) inside the café, where people can take and/or leave an original piece of art that they or someone else has made and others can enjoy.
Free Little Art Galleries are outfitted with very small paintings, sculptures, pottery, bookmarks and postcards, etc. In addition, each artist gets a “miniature” show and it uplifts and encourages them to create.
Gallery coordinator and curator Angela Green first saw a FLAG on a walk through the town of in Saugatuck, Michigan near a sidewalk in front of an artist’s home. Ever since that chance encounter two years ago, Green has wanted to have an art box in this area of the state.
In May, their first art house was placed outside City Hall in downtown Garrett. The multi-level house was designed and built by Hector Gonzalez of Grand Rapids, Michigan and featured solar lights for nighttime viewing.
For the Auburn gallery located at 101 E. 9th St., Gonzalez designed a 20-inch by 15-inch art box that mirrors the brick exterior and design of the building. It features two shelves and a USB light inside. He is currently working on a design for a Fort Wayne coffee shop as well.
The Auburn site was selected for the traffic that comes to the coffee shop and the atmosphere it holds, said Green. A second Auburn site is coming soon in association with the Eckhart Public Library.
Green hopes to have kids and adults come to visit the art box, perhaps on field trips, and to take or bring in miniature art pieces of their own. A maximum size would be 5 inches by 7 inches. Miniature easels are provided to display artwork in the galleries.
Plans are to install similar FLAGs in other DeKalb County and area sites in the near future, Green added.
