Mini-art gallery

Angela Green, gallery coordinator and curator at the Garrett Museum of Art and designer Hector Gonzalez are shown with a new Free Little Art Gallery that has been placed at 9th Street Brew in downtown Auburn.

 SUE CARPENTER

AUBURN — Patrons of 9th Street Brew in downtown Auburn can now enjoy their favorite beverages and well as view original artwork.

The Garrett Museum of Art Tuesday placed its second Free Little Art Gallery (FLAG) inside the café, where people can take and/or leave an original piece of art that they or someone else has made and others can enjoy.

