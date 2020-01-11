AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced two people for criminal offenses during hearings Friday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Bryan Ramsey of the 300 block of Iwo Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 340 days in jail, with credit for 170 days her served while the case was pending, and fined $100 for battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joseph Thomas of the 0900 block of C.R. 52, Garrett, received a 60-day suspended sentence and up to one year of probation for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. He was fined $1.
