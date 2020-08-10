AUBURN — DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II is looking to buy 30 body cameras for his officers.
“It has saved more officers from liability. I’m very much for them,” Cserep said Monday about the cameras. “People will make allegations, and they’re just not true, and the officers are exonerated from it.”
The cameras would cost approximately $72,000, Cserep told the DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday. He is continuing to investigate warranty options.
The purchase would be partially funded by a $30,000 anonymous donation, Cserep said.
Cserep would buy the cameras from WatchGuard, which makes the window-mounted, in-car cameras now used by county officers.
The body cameras would start recording when a squad car’s lights are activated. Officers also could activate the body cameras. They would be worn in the center of the chest.
Like the in-car cameras, the body cameras would begin to download automatically when an officer arrives outside the county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.