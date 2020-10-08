HUNTERTOWN — Martha “Marty” Lemert looks at Indiana and sees a lot of ways it could be better.
Lemert, 53, is running as the Democratic candidate for state representative from District 52. The district includes all of DeKalb County, plus the Hamilton area in Steuben County and Huntertown area of Allen County.
Her election race is a rematch of the 2018 contest with Republican state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who has held the 52nd District seat in the Indiana House since 2012.
Lemert, a Huntertown-area resident, works as an attorney specializing in labor and employment law. She graduated from Vassar College and then Case Western Reserve Law School. Her career brought her to northeast Indiana two decades ago.
She said this year’s COVID-19 pandemic “exposed the fraying of the social safety net in our state” and needs that have been unmet for years.
“Indiana is a state that works, but it works for less,” Lemert said. She charged that Republican state leaders have gutted the common wage law, right-to-work law and teacher collective bargaining.
If elected, she would work to raise the minimum wage, increase bargaining power for unions and boost corporate tax rates.
Indiana’s minimum wage of $2.13 per hour for tipped employees has not changed since 1990.
“I think they deserve a pay increase,” Lemert said. “When people make a little more money, they turn around and spend it back in the community.”
As a legislator, “I personally would focus on labor and employment issues to try and make it a better state to work in,” she added.
Everyone except people at the top level are losing ground in income, she said.
“The tax burden in this country has been shifted onto the working class, while their incomes have stagnated,” Lemert said.
Indiana needs to prepare for climate change, which Lemert sees as an opportunity, she said.
“We are probably going to be one of the more habitable places in America” in the future, she said. Lemert believes Indiana needs to be a welcoming place for “climate-change refugees,” who will bring with them a “knowledge economy.”
“Let’s work on making this region an attractive place to come,” she said.
Indiana should invest in solar and wind power, but state leaders seem to be “doubling down on coal,” she complained.
“We need to have broadband access treated as a utility and have it available everywhere,” she said. “It’s essential, and we’ve seen that in the pandemic.”
She added, “We need a Legislature that’s going to work to increase access to the ballot box,” contending that people should be able to vote safely from their homes with absentee ballots.
Indiana also should allow citizens to place issues on ballot referendums without the approval of the Legislature, she said.
Only 21% of Indiana’s state legislators are women, she added.
With lawmakers not meeting their needs, “Women that need help are knocking the door down” at social service agencies, she said. “People are spending college-tuition-level amounts for child care.”
Lemert said she increasingly sees a state government that is not responsive to what people need or want.
“Government is us,” she said. “Good government can be essential to having a decent life.”
