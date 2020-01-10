GARRETT — A few weeks ago, Mayor Todd Fiandt worried that closing his barber shop in downtown Garrett at the end of the year might leave a dark store in the community.
The barber pole will keep spinning outside The Hair Shed, however. Kody Poyser unlocked the doors Jan. 2 as the new barber in town.
Poyser, 24, is a 2014 graduate of Churubusco High School and a 2015 graduate of Ravenscroft Beauty College, following completion of its 1,500-hour barber program. Before taking over at The Hair Shed, he worked at Lakeland Barber Shop in Angola for about a year.
He comes from a family of barbers and beauticians, and he first worked for his in-laws in Churubusco. It was through a friend of the family that Poyser learned of the opportunity in Garrett.
“I thought, it never hurts to look — and I loved the place!” he said of the location — much closer to his home in Churubusco, where he lives with his wife, Shelby, a nail technician, and daughter Bella Rose, age 15 months.
“It’s somewhere I can actually see myself for the next 41 years,” Poyser said of his goal to work to age 65. He also met Fiandt’s predecessor, LeRoy DeLong. Poyser said he hopes to buy a house in Garrett in the next year or two.
Poyser contracted to rent the space from Fiandt, with plans to buy the business in the future. For a week before he took over, Poyser hung out at the shop, meeting and greeting a steady stream of customers at what he refers to as “man’s last retreat.”
“People are taking to me kindly, so that’s always nice,” Poyser said. Many customers already are in the appointment book this month.
Poyser is trying to keep prices close to current rates. “I don’t want customers to freak out,” he said.
With 40 years in age between the two barbers, Poyser acknowledged a different upbringing in the way they were instructed in the trade. “We graduated in different eras,” he said about himself and Fiandt.
Poyser said he really likes to do the new-style comb-overs with hard parts, and he is excited that mullets are making their way back, having done quite a few while in Angola.
“I love beard trims — any excuse I have to break out the straight razor,” he added.
He has been spending a lot of time in local diners, learning about Garrett and the high school’s Railroaders sports teams and hearing a lot about a few local guys he is ready to meet.
“I’m ready to hear the stories,” he said.
Some of his Angola customers said they plan to come down to Garrett. While he looks forward to familiar faces, he is excited to meet the new ones, as well.
Poyser has added his own spin to the shop, posting Atlanta Braves, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs memorabilia, while some of Fiandt’s extensive Notre Dame collection will remain on display.
“I think he is going to do quite well,” said Fiandt, who now will be working full-time as mayor after 43 years at The Hair Shed. During his first term in the mayor’s office, he split his hours between the two jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.