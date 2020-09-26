Monday
8:10 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Tax Abatement Committee, meeting in Commissioners Court, second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, to discuss the Paragon Steel abatement application for personal property.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Job Classification/Compensation Committee, meeting in the DeKalb County Human Resources Office, second floor of the DeKalb County Annex Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn. The agenda includes consideration of:
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, meeting at the Waterloo Depot to consider a request from UPS to expand its parking lot.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
2 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, meeting to conduct a public test of the electronic voting system, DeKalb County Circuit Court Clerk's office, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Maumee River Basin Commission, board meeting, Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District conference room, 9602 Coldwater Rd., Fort Wayne.
