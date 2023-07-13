AUBURN — If DeKalb County chooses to enact a wheel tax, any revenues collected must go to roads and roads only.
DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring made that statement at Tuesday’s meeting.
“If we were to enact a wheel tax, it must go into roads,” he said. “The fact that we’re going into a new highway garage, this would have absolutely nothing to do with that garage.
“These funds would absolutely have to go into roads.”
“That’s critical,” said consultant Brad Stump, who appeared with DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker.
While the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings matching grant program has been a great avenue for counties and municipalities to make road upgrades, “there’s no guarantee its going to stay there,” Stump said.
“A wheel tax will do that because it’s solely designed for road maintenance.”
While the council took no action on a wheel tax Tuesday, it could consider an ordinance at its Aug. 8 meeting.
“At our next meeting, we will have a sample ordinance,” Ring said. “It’s just a rough draft and it could be changed.”
Public comment will be accepted. Ring encouraged the public and municipalities to share their opinions with the county council.
If approved, the wheel tax would take effect in January 2024. If defeated, a wheel tax could not be considered again until later in 2024 to be enacted the following year, he added.
“What has prompted this re-look at the wheel tax has been our financial adviser goes out five years what the standing is with each one of our funds,” Ring explained.
“He has shown, actually for two years running now, that in 2025, the highway department will be underwater based on funding that we get through the state gas tax and that funnels to us from the state.
“That has prompted us to look at this tax again. DeKalb County has looked at this a number of times,” Ring said. “We have voted against it or declined to implement the wheel tax at least once if not twice since I’ve been on council for the last 10 years.
“With where the highway department is beginning in (20)25 is why we’re looking at this again,” he said.
The wheel tax comes in two different forms: one part for passenger vehicles and motorcycles and the other for more industrial type vehicles, such as semis and farm equipment.
“You cannot pass one ordinance without the other,” Ring explained. “You can’t do just passenger cars or just the more industrial. You have to have both or it can’t go into effect.
“I would have to believe if our money from the state is declining, the money to the cities and towns is also declining,” Ring said. “Any wheel tax that we implement is shared with the cities and towns. It does not all come to the county.”
Parker explained the state legislature has adjusted the percentages of local shares over the years, most recently in House Bill 1290.
That bill reduced the percentage of the gas tax given to motor vehicle highway funds to 38%.
“That’s the one that has really hurt the locals,” Parker told the council. “That’s what started this downward spiral, along with the 50% rule that they established on the locals on how we spend our gas money.
“That (50-50 rule) means our MVH funds that come in are automatically split 50-50 at the door. Fifty percent of it has to go for construction, reconstruction, preservation; the rest of it is for operating.”
“We spent an enormous amount of time during this past legislature getting that rule changed,” Ring said. “We had some success in the Senate and then it just fell apart in the House because they were not willing to change that restricted/unrestricted percentage at all.
“We will be working on it again for the next legislative session, although, I think we’ve determined better than going with a percentage change, get a better definition of what is preservation and what is maintenance so we can increase the dollars that are allowed to be spent on the maintenance of the road.”
Ring said a bill that passed that extends the gas tax — that was supposed to decrease — for another two years, allowing another $52 million to county and local road and highway departments.
“That’s only a two-year extension,” he said. “How that $52 million is going to be divided up is anyone’s guess. We don’t have a projection on that yet.”
More than 10 years ago, the state highway department was “under water” financially, he noted. “When they built the original reconfiguration of what was in that gas tax, it was meant for the state and locals would to go up.
“It was intentional that the state would continue to go up and the locals would level off or go down,” Ring said.
The highway department, Parker noted, is funded solely by the gas tax. “When this cut comes in, it’s hard on the county to survive. We have the same amount of infrastructure. Our costs go up.
“That’s the shortfall that we’re looking at today,” he stated.
Parker said the state didn’t hide the fact it wanted the county and local governments to become more self-funded and rely less on the gas tax.
“We’ve done really well over the years,” he said. “As we have the shortfall coming and our costs go up, at some point, we’re going to lose ground.”
Stump said preventive maintenance is a more cost-effective way to preserve roads. Having an asset management plan is a state requirement to be able to apply for Community Crossings grants.
In a report, Stump said in 2016, the county’s paved roads had an average rating of 5.23 per mile, right in the middle of the 1-10 scale, with one being the worst and 10 being the best.
“In the course of six years, from 2016 to 2022, the commissioners’ and Ben’s efforts have raised that average to 6.3, which is a pretty decent increase in a short time period,” Stump said. “A big chunk of that has been CCMG funds.”
In 2016, there were 166 miles of roads with 1-4 ratings, the lowest end. By 2022, that has dropped to 67 miles.
“The efforts that the commissioners and Ben have put into this have raised the amount of roads in that low area by well over half, almost two-thirds,” he said. “That needs to continue.
“One of the goals the county should set is to have no road under 5,” Stump said. “That takes continued funding.”
Gravel roads are not required to be rated by the state because the condition of a gravel road can change dramatically. While less expensive to maintain per mile, they are “very fluid” and can change rapidly and often, Stump noted.
