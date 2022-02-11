GARRETT — A Garrett woman Thursday pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery of her husband, who was found dead in his bed the next morning.
Michele Converset of the 1100 block of South Franklin Street, pleaded guilty to the Level 3 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Under the terms of the agreement, a more serious charge of murder, a felony, will be dismissed.
The agreement calls for a sentence of 16 years, with 14 years to be served in prison and two years suspended.
As part of the agreement, Converset must provide an honest sworn statement to law enforcement, prior to sentencing, about what happened to her husband, David Allen Converset, 51, and specifically, the role played by another individual. Her failure to do so will void the agreement.
Converset also must testify truthfully at all proceedings brought against the individual for the incident. Failure to do so will constitute a violation of the suspended term of the sentence.
Judge Adam Squiller neither accepted or rejected the agreement, but took it under advisement. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 22.
In a brief proceeding establishing a factual basis in the case, Converset admitted that on May 23, 2020, she inflicted injury on David Converset that created a substantial risk of death or protracted loss or impairment of the function of a bodily member or organ.
A police affidavit of probable cause also was submitted to support Converset’s guilty plea.
According to the affidavit, Converset admitted getting into a physical altercation with her husband in the evening hours of May 23, 2020. She told police that she went at Mr. Converset and kicked him in the chest, knocking him over. She told police she pushed him, and he fell into a chair and the edge of the wall, the affidavit said.
She admitted to striking Mr. Converset multiple times in the back with various objects and later found Mr. Converset deceased in his bed the next morning, police said in the affidavit.
Since her arrest in that case, Converset has been arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor. As a result of her arrest, her bail of $100,000 was revoked in September and she has been held at the DeKalb County Jail since that time. The plea agreement also calls for the misdemeanors to be dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.