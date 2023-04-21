Police make two arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests April 18-19, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Terrance Jackson, 34, of the 1100 block of Lake Forrest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. April 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with no insurance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jonathon Yoder, 22, of the 10700 block of Brandywine Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. April 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
