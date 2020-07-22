AUBURN — American Legion Post 97 of Auburn will celebrate its 100th anniversary with events on Saturday, Aug. 1.
The public is welcome to join in activities at the post, based at 1729 Sprott St. in south Auburn.
The schedule:
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — hot dogs and chips;
• 12:45 p.m. — entertainment by Excelsior Arts Academy;
• 1 p.m. — flag raising with Department Commander Allen Connelly and guest dignitary speakers;
* 4-8 p.m. — Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ with free meals for the first 250 diners; and
• 5-8 p.m. — karaoke.
Other activities include a cornhole tournament with registration at $20 per team by 1 p.m., bounce houses, a dunk tank and raffles.
The Legion family also will fill a time capsule.
