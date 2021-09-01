AUBURN — Police have arrested an Auburn man in connection with a March break-in and shooting at Castle Court Apartments in Auburn that wounded a 16-year-old girl.
Coltin Herzog, 19, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, is charged with attempted murder and burglary, both Level 1 felonies. He was arrested Wednesday and incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail at 2:14 p.m. He was ordered to be held without bond until seen in court.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court II by Indiana State Police Detective Jake Quick, Indiana State Police and Auburn Police were dispatched to Castle Court Apartments on March 20 for a burglary and shooting. It was reported that the father of a 16-year-old girl had left his home in the early morning hours for work, and the girl woke up to a popping sound in her room. The girl realized she had been shot in the face, the affidavit said.
The girl was transported to a hospital and was treated for her injuries. It was found that the girl had been struck in the face and a .22 caliber bullet had lodged next to her brain.
Police observed no forced entry to the apartment and a digital code was needed to gain access, the affidavit said.
A total of three rounds were fired in the girl’s bedroom. No shell casings were recovered and investigators believed the handgun used was a revolver, police said. A witness said a red pick-up truck was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Police worked other burglaries at Castle Court Apartments in February and April 2021 and there were similarities in that it appeared a code was used to enter and an older red truck was seen leaving the area, the affidavit said. Police also located a name tag that had the name”Herzog” on it, the affidavit said.
On Aug. 13, DeKalb County Chief Probation Officer Michael Lapham contacted Quick regarding Herzog and a juvenile, age 15.
Quick said he was told that Herzog and the juvenile were involved in committing an armed robbery at a gas station in Whiteland and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime was Herzog’s red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.
Probation officers spoke with the juvenile who told them he obtained the weapon from another juvenile, also age 15, the affidavit said.
Quick said he spoke with the Whiteland Police Department and was told that the 15-year-old alleged to have been with Herzog displayed a small-caliber handgun during the gas station robbery. As part of the investigation, police searched Herzog’s truck and saw .22-caliber rounds, the affidavit said.
On Aug. 26, Auburn Police Detective Aaron Quick spoke with a close friend of the juvenile implicated in the Whiteland gas station robbery. The friend told Quick that the juvenile told him about burglaries committed around spring break at Castle Court Apartments. The friend said the juvenile obtained the master code to enter the apartments from the 16-year-old son of the Castle Court Apartments property manager, according to the affidavit.
The friend told police that Herzog was the driver when the burglaries occurred and received $50 for that role.
On Aug. 31, investigators spoke with the property manager’s 16-year-old son and learned that he was told the master code by his father, the affidavit said.
The property manager’s son admitted giving the master code to the juvenile so he could enter the apartments to steal, police said. The property manager’s son admitted going to two different apartments with Herzog, the juvenile and another 15-year-old to commit burglaries, the affidavit said.
The property manager’s son said he was told by the juvenile that he was going to commit a burglary the night of March 20, but did not know which apartment he was going to enter, according to the affidavit.
The property manager’s son said he was in Florida with his family and learned from his father the next morning that a shooting had occurred. The property manager’s son said he immediately knew it was the juvenile, according to police.
When the property manager’s son returned from spring break, he spoke with the juvenile at school. The juvenile told him that he broke into the apartment and found the 16-year-old girl in her bedroom, where he fired shots before running out, the affidavit said.
The property manager’s son said Herzog and the other 15-year-old were with the juvenile during the incident, police said.
Police spoke with the other 15-year-old on Aug. 31. The 15-year-old told police the juvenile told him that when he found the girl in the apartment “he decided he wanted to kill her due to he had the urge to kill someone for a long time,” the affidavit said.
On Aug. 31, investigators spoke again with the juvenile’s close friend. He described Herzog and the juvenile as entering the Castle Court apartment. They came out of the apartment after the juvenile had found it was occupied by the 16-year-old girl.
The juvenile said they “had to get rid of her” and he obtained a machete and entered the apartment, the affidavit said.
The juvenile came back out of the apartment and obtained a .22-caliber gun because the girl was in an elevated position in a bunk bed. Herzog and the juvenile entered the apartment and the friend heard three or four shots being fired. The friend said Herzog and the juvenile ran out of the apartment. He said the juvenile was the only person he saw with the firearm and that the juvenile later “bragged about being the shooter,” the affidavit said.
Attempts were made to speak with Herzog and the juvenile. Both have attorneys and will not allow interviews to take place, the affidavit said.
Shortly after the shooting, police released a sketch and description of the suspect. The suspect was described as a white man, balding, with greyish stubbled facial hair, over 6 feet tall, with a large frame, weighing more than 200 pounds.
According to the affidavit, the juvenile’s friend said the juvenile made the comment that the sketch that was created and released to the public “did not look anything like him.”
No information on the status of the juveniles referenced in the affidavit was available late Wednesday afternoon.
