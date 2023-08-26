ASHLEY — An Automotive parts supplier plans to close its Ashley plant and expects 155 employees will be laid off.
In a WARN notice posted Aug. 22 to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, TRAM, Inc. said the TRIN, Inc. plant at 803 H.L. Thompson Jr. Drive will close March 31, 2024.
Employee layoffs are expected to begin on Nov. 1, 2023, and continue until March 31, 2024, the notice said. None of the employees are represented by a union.
The notice said there are no bumping rights available. However, employees will be given an opportunity to transfer to a related entity in Michigan, according to the notice.
Affected positions include 116 associates, 30 staff and office employees and nine managers, the notice states.
According to its website, TRIN is a Japanese owned tier 1 automotive parts supplier, serving companies including Toyota, Nissan, Subaru Ford and GM.
The company has been located in Ashley since it was founded in 1997.
