Auburn firefighters battle house fire

AUBURN — No one was home when fire broke out at 122 Washington St. just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
According to a news release, firefighters were dispatched to the Laura Day residence at 5:57 a.m. and arrived five minutes later to find heavy fire involvement at the rear of the home.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the main body of fire from outside of the home, fire officials said. Fire crews then gained access to the interior to complete extinguishment and to search for any hidden fires.
Firefighters had the situation under control in 10 minutes, according to the news release.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Auburn Fire Department. There were no injuries.
Auburn firefighters were assisted by the Auburn Police Department and Parkview EMS.
Firefighters returned to service at 8:05 a.m.
