AUBURN — Dennis Covert, president of the Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana, was the featured speaker at the DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association meeting on Sept. 4.
Covert presented background information explaining how the Honor Flight was established for veterans to be able to travel to Washington, D.C., for a day. The program featured many “Faces of Freedom” and how they were impacted while visiting various memorials that were built in their honor.
