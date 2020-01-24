INDIANAPOLIS — Three representatives of DeKalb County businesses are serving on the board of directors of the Indiana Manufacturing Association.
The board met Jan. 8 and elected Gary Larson, chief financial officer and corporate secretary of The Ford Meter Box Company Inc. of Wabash, as its chairman for 2020.
Gary Lehman of SCP Limited Inc. in Auburn serves with Larson on the seven-member executive committee for the Indiana Manufacturers Association.
Also serving on the board of directors are John Admire of Ashley Industrial Molding in Ashley and Angie Holt of Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing in Auburn.
