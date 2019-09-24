WATERLOO — DeKalb High School senior Kaitlyn Smith has been named a commended student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, Principal Marcus Wagner said.
About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Wagner said DeKalb High School is proud of Smith for being named a commended student and the work she has done with her rigorous academic schedule.
“Not only does Kaitlyn excel in the classroom, she is an active member on the Lady Baron soccer team, member of the student publications team, and serves in a wide variety of school and community-sponsored clubs,” Wagner said in a news release.
“Kaitlyn is well-deserving of being commended for her academic accomplishments. DeKalb High School is proud of the accomplishments Kaitlyn has earned and we congratulate her on this commendation,” he added.
“Those being named commended students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a news release from the National Merit Scholarship Corp. “These students represent a valuable natural resource; recognizing their accomplishments as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
