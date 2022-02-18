FORT WAYNE — DeKalb Baron Brigade jazz bands participated in the Snider High School jazz festival last weekend.
This year, two middle school jazz bands and three high school jazz bands participated according to band director Shanna Lank.
DeKalb Jazz Tree had an awesome first performance of the season, Lank said.
“I had an unbelievably fun time. It was my first jazz competition, and I can’t wait for future ones,” Jazz Tree piano player Mackenzie Schory said.
DeKalb Jazz Too was second in their room. “Honestly I loved it. Being able to see all these other jazz bands and be able to perform in front of people just as passionate about music as I am was a breath of fresh air after the weirdness of last year with COVID,” trumpet player Rylee Sleeper said. “I personally can’t wait to see everyone perform again at future competitions.”
DeKalb Jazz 1 had the best performance of the season, placing fourth in their room. “It was exciting to listen to and support middle and high school bands from not only our school, but Fort Wayne schools as well,” junior trumpet player Lucas Hanes said.
Each room handed out solo awards, and the Brigade rhythm sections showed up strong, Lank said.
Eighth grader Mackenzie Schory won an outstanding piano solo award. Eighth grader Navaria Tyler won an outstanding bass player award. Jazz Too member Aiden Smith won an outstanding solo award for his work on the vibes. Jazz Too member Sam Holben won for most outstanding solo in his room. Jazz 1 member Landon Snyder won for outstanding drum set solo.
Today, students will be participating in North Side’s annual jazz festival. Jazz Tree plays at 9 a.m. Jazz Too plays at 10:30 a.m. and Jazz 1 plays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.