Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening evolving to a steady snow after midnight. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening evolving to a steady snow after midnight. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.