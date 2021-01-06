AUBURN — Jon Hunter took the long route from Corunna to Auburn, traveling around the world and back home again.
He also made a winding faith journey on his way to becoming the new pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn on Nov. 1.
Hunter, 35, served as a temporary pastor at the church for most of 2020 before accepting a permanent call.
“So, I had a long time to really think and pray about it. I really sensed that this was the door that God was opening,” he said this week.
Hunter had done an internship at St. Mark’s during his seminary studies at Indiana Wesleyan University.
“After I graduated, I really sensed that God was calling me back to here,” he said.
He calls Auburn, “A place that I love, and a place that I want to raise my family and love and serve … a place that I not only want to share Jesus with, but I also want to serve and to love and to bless and to see families and all people thrive.”
Hunter grew up in rural Corunna as the son of Kent Hunter, a Lutheran pastor and founder of Church Doctor Ministries in Corunna, and his mother, Janet, who taught preschoolers in their Lutheran church. Jon was active in his church as a youth and enrolled at Tri-State University in Angola after high school.
“I didn’t get connected with a church family when I went away for college, and I drifted away from my faith,” he said.
Hunter studied criminal justice with a goal of becoming a police officer, but an internship near the end of his college years changed his mind about that career path.
“I really had no idea what I wanted to do with my life” by the time he graduated, he said. “I actually prayed for one of the first times in my four years, and I asked God for new direction or an opportunity — give me a sign, basically.”
He didn’t have to wait long. The next day he received an email inviting him to apply for a discipleship course at St. Thomas Crooks church in Sheffield, England, which had been a subject of his father’s writing about new styles of evangelism.
“It was an opportunity to learn more about faith and to serve people in the community,” Jon Hunter said about his 10-month experience in England.
“I had no idea what I was getting into, but God completely changed the course of my life,” he said. “I thought I was going in there just to invest in my own faith. What I found was that God really got me excited about reaching people, about serving others. … The more I served others, the more I grew in my own faith in God.”
He added, “After that year, I knew there was nothing else I wanted to do with my life.”
Hunter remained in Sheffield for five years as a campus pastor, ministering to college students. During that time, he met his future wife, Esther. Together, they traveled to Malaysia to plant a church in Kuala Lumpur and teach in an international school.
In all, Hunter worked overseas from 2008 to 2015.
“I really sensed that God was calling us back to northeast Indiana. I’ve always wanted to study for the ministry, and I wasn’t able to do that in Malaysia,” he said.
He and Esther have a son, Joshua, 2, with another son expected in late February. He said the family plans to move to Auburn soon.
Now settled into a pastoral career that he hopes will be long-term, Hunter said he wants to help people at St. Mark’s serve and love the community, ministering to people inside and outside the church.
His goal for the congregation is “finding a way to meet people where they’re at in Auburn and to point them to Jesus and that he loves them and wants to have a relationship with them.
Hunter aims to get the congregation involved in Alpha, a strategy he learned in England that he describes as “an introduction, conversation around a meal about the Christian faith … a very relaxed setting to help people discover God.”
With Alpha, he said, “Rather than preaching at people, you’re letting people discover God for themselves and ask questions about life.”
Hunter arrives at the church at a trying time when its congregation — an average of 75 people each Sunday in normal times — is meeting online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“‘In any difficult time … it’s an opportunity to step up and to serve and do what we can t help the world around us,” Hunter said. “Our world is hurting right now. Even though it’s a difficult time, there is an opportunity to bless people and to serve other people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.