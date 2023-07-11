Butler/Wilmington Fire Territory board to meet
BUTLER — The Butler/Wilmington Township Fire Territory board will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.
The meeting will take place at the Butler fire station, 700 W. Main St.
The board will consider the proposed 2024 budget and any other matter brought before them.
Contact Angela Eck at 868-5200 or by email at clerktreasurer@butler.in.us with any questions.
