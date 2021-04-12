AUBURN — The DeKalb County Airport Authority will meet in a closed, executive session Friday at 12:15 p.m. to discuss a real property transaction.
The closed meeting will be followed by a public meeting at 1 p.m. in the second-floor conference room at the DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
Members of the public may join the public meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637.
