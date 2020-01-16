AUBURN — Four Republicans have filed as candidates for Indiana’s May 5 primary election.
Larry L. Dove is seeking the Republican nomination for DeKalb County Commissioner-northeast district.
Bob Krafft is seeking reelection to a DeKalb County Council at-large seat.
Emily Jo Drayna is seeking election as a delegate to this year’s Republican state convention.
Dennis K. “Matthew” Kruse II is seeking election as Union 11 precinct committeeman.
They join other candidates who have registered since Jan. 8.
Candidates have until Feb. 7 at noon to register in the DeKalb County clerk’s office at the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
