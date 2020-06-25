FORT WAYEN — Steel Dynamics Inc. on Thursday forecast its second-quarter 2020 earnings in the range of $0.29 to $0.33 per diluted share.
Comparatively, the company’s sequential first quarter 2020 earnings were $0.88 per diluted share and prior year second quarter earnings were $0.87 per diluted share.
“I could not be prouder of the Steel Dynamics team,” said Mark D. Millett of Auburn, president and CEO. “The operating, commercial and financial teams have come together to deliver strong results within the current unprecedented health and economic environment. ... Even though our second quarter 2020 earnings are expected to be significantly lower than our robust sequential first quarter, the results are tremendous given the circumstances”
SDI experienced lower shipments and selling values as a result of the temporary closures of numerous steel-consuming businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said domestic automotive producers and their supply chains idled operations beginning in March and just recently began restarting production. However, construction-related steel demand has been steadier throughout the second quarter.
