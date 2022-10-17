Republican Congressman Jim Banks is seeking re-election to his fourth term, serving Indiana’s 3rd District as the Republican Party seeks to take back control of the U.S. House and Senate.
Banks faces a challenge from Democrat Gary Snyder and Independent candidate Nathan Gotsch.
“Hoosiers are fed up with the lack of focus with the Democrats who are in charge,” he said.
He said the constituents of the 3rd District are looking for someone who can solve the everyday issues facing everyday Americans. Those issues include, high gas prices, increasing inflations, illegal immigrants and the opioid and fentanyl epidemic.
“Why are those in charge completely ignoring the issues that are facing Americans and residents of northeast Indiana?” Banks asked.
His one main goal upon re-election is the passing of HR-1, a bill to be presented by Republican House members, which will focus on energy production within the United States, in an effort to lower the price of gasoline.
“Americans are taking the biggest beating from gas prices, which are on the rise again,” he said. “We have to go back to the policies that worked under (former president) Trump, those that supported American energy production.”
Those initiatives include resuming the Keystone Pipeline, issuing additional drilling permits and lessening the regulations.
“Simple solutions worked under Trump. Biden did the opposite and we are all suffering,” he said.
Banks currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Study Committee for the 117th Congress. He serves as a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and the House Committee on Education and Labor. Additionally, he serves as the Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee Cyber, Innovative Technologies and information systems. He co-chairs the House Armed Services Committee’s Future of Defense Task Force and sits on the Naval Academy’s Board of Visitors.
Since his first day in office, Banks, who served in the U.S. Navy Reserve as a Supply Corps officer, has focused on modernizing the military and improving support for veterans.
“That has always been my priority,” he said.
Banks has been recognized for outstanding service and leadership. In 2018 and 2019, he received the Family Research Council’s “True Blue” award for his 100% pro-life, pro-family voting record. He also received NFIB’s “Guardian of Small Business” award and the FreedomFighter Award from FreedomWorks in recognition of his dedication to economic freedom and personal liberty.
In looking at addressing inflation, Banks stated that the average American family has lost one month’s salary due to high prices.
“The simplest solution is cutting wasteful spending and balancing the budget,” he said.
He said it is Republicans’ goal upon retaking the House and Senate to pass a balanced budget and advocate for fiscal responsibility.
With a potential divided government in place, Banks said Republicans will have to use leverage to achieve their initiative.
“We need to force President (Joe) Biden to address the issues,” he said.
Banks said legislators need to get tougher on fentanyl and opioids, which are having effects on every American family. That includes being tougher on China — where the vast majority of fentanyl coming to the United States is manufactured. From there, it enters the U.S. through drug smugglers coming across the southern border from Mexico.
“We have to hold China accountable for flooding America with fentanyl,” Banks asid.
He believes war needs to be declared on foreign drug cartels who are trafficking the drugs.
“The wall was about keeping drugs out of our country,” Banks said. “The amount of money we have wasted on other things could have built the wall 10 times over.”
Banks recently co-authored a bill that would provide for tougher penalties to drug traffickers.
“Fentynal is now the leading cause of death; it is destroying families across northeast Indiana,” he said. “A Democratic Congress has turned a blind eye on it.”
He said a final initiative Republicans will put forth upon retaking the House is the opening of an oversight investigation on the Biden administration and the “corruption” that has taken place.
He said Congress also needs to find answers for the pullout of troops from Afghanistan.
“No one has been held accountable for that,” he said. “Oversight will be a top priority of every single one of our committees. It is an important role that Congress plays that Congress has punted.”
