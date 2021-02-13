WATERLOO — Nucor Corp. companies Nucor Building Systems of Waterloo, Nucor Fastener of St. Joe and Vulcraft of St. Joe are teaming up to support their community and thank the employees at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
On Thursday, the three Nucor divisions will donate lunches, prepared by High’s Catering, for the hospital’s 376 employees to recognize and show their gratitude to local health care providers.
“We all care so much about our local communities,” said Austin Black, director of group technical services for Nucor Buildings Group. “This past year has been hard for many people, especially the essential workers in health care. We wanted to be able to let them know we are grateful for them. Providing lunch is just one small way we can let them know we appreciate the sacrifices they’ve made during this pandemic.”
