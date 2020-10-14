AUBURN — A semi driver lost control of his rig just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, going off the roadway into the median on Interstate 69 at milemarker 329.
After leaving the roadway, the southbound semi rolled over onto its side, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Gregory Richards, 65, of Waterford, Ohio, suffered minor cuts to his face, but refused medical attention, police said. A dog in the semi was unharmed.
Richards’ 2020 Peterbilt semi was ruled a total loss.
An Indiana State Police DOT officer inspected the semi.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, the Auburn police and fire departments, and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
